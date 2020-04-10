Legacy Bridge LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

