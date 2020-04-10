Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

