Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTRX. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.41. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $301,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

