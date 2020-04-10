La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 75,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $510,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,131,160 shares of company stock worth $21,883,996. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.