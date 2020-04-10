L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

