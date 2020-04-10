Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of KRNT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,325,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,782 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

