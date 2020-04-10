Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $46.94 million and $2.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Binance and Crex24. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00518996 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00080365 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,160,699 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Crex24 and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

