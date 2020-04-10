Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 206.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Knowles worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Knowles by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,036 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $14.90 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.