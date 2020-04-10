KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,437,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 221,653 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $9.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $70.08 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,947,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,639,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,801,000 after purchasing an additional 974,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

