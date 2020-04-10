Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.