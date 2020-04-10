Kimberly Hammonds Sells 3,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50.

On Monday, February 10th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,556.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

