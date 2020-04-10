Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

