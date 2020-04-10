KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

PPRUY opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

