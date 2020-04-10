Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Trading Up 7.9%

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.21, approximately 2,721,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,749,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

