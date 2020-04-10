Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN) Trading Up 7.9%

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.21, approximately 2,721,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,749,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%.
About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt (NYSE:KYN)
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.