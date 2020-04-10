Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KALA. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of KALA opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

