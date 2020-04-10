Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

