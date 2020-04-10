JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

