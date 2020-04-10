JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s 8th Largest Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

