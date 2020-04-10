Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

