Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

