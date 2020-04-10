Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $141.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

