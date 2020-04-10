John Pettigrew Buys 17 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 861 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £146.37 ($192.54).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 908.20 ($11.95) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 946.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 933.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NG. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.97) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.48) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 992.62 ($13.06).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

