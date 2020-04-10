Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JFIN. Roth Capital downgraded Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a PE ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

