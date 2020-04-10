Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alphabet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $9.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2020 earnings at $44.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,206.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,239.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,314.12. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

