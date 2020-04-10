Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE AMG opened at $66.60 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 162.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

