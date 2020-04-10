Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $9.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $56.82 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,211.45 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,242.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.