Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $26.40.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

