Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $10.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $109.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

