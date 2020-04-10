Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JHG. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 155,831.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after buying an additional 359,242 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 280,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

