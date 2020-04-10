Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,601,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,898,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,390,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after buying an additional 216,014 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.