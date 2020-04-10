Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

