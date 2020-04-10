J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.