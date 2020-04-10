Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Iteris stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iteris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.