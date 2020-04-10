iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5,382.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSG opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

