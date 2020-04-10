iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

DVY stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

