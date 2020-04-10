iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 994 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,762,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $160.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $168.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

