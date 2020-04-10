iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 40,186 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average daily volume of 1,762 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,204.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,896,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.