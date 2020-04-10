iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.42% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPXN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.69 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

