iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 177,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.