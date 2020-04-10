IQE (LON:IQE) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

IQE (LON:IQE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IQE. Barclays downgraded shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 39.98 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.43. The company has a market cap of $318.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

