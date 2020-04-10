Investors Purchase High Volume of IAC/InterActiveCorp Call Options (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,106 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,579 call options.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.