Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $200.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

