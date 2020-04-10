IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

IIN stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in IntriCon by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

