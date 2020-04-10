Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £18,321.90 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Intertek Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,927.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,407.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

