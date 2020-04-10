InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.