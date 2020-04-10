Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Sells $2,293,200.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

