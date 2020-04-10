Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 14,050 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total transaction of C$636,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,895,347.69.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$1,617,552.47.

On Monday, February 3rd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.45, for a total transaction of C$1,755,032.35.

SLF opened at C$48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.76. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.7800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.27.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

