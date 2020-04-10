Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells £1,301,560.59 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,093.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,329.72. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

Get Prudential alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 1.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,503.07 ($19.77).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.