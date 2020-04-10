Insider Selling: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Sells £1,301,560.59 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).
LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,093.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,329.72. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 1.26%.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.