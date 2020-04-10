Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AtriCure stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

