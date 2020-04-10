Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £80,405.37 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).
Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.32. Petrofac Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.41%.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.