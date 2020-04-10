Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £80,405.37 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.32. Petrofac Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.35).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

